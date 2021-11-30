Get Ready To Ring In 2022 With Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson's NYE Special

By James Dinh

November 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are teaming up to ring in 2022.

As per an announcement from NBC, which was shared on Monday (November 29), the pop superstar will host Party in the U.S.A., a telecast that will be executive produced by Lorde Michaels and co-hosted by the Saturday Night Live star. Additional celebrities and musical performances are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete," Jen Neal, NBCUniversal executive vice president of live events, specials and E! News, said in a statement.

Party in the U.S.A. will be broadcast live from Miami on December 31 from 10 PM to 12:30 AM ET on NBC. Fans can also rejoice in the festivities with a live stream on Peacock, the network's streaming service.

Miley Cyrus
