Harry Styles’ Emotional Note To Fans Will Make You Cry
By Emily Lee
November 30, 2021
The end of a musical era.
On Tuesday (November 30), Harry Styles shared an emotional note with his fans about the end of Love on Tour. Over the past few months, Styles has traveled across the U.S. playing a number of sold-out shows. He performed songs off his debut album, as well as his sophomore album Fine Line.
"Thank you for 42 special nights. It’s been a privilege to play for you the last few months," he began his note, which he posted alongside a photo of him and his band taking their final bow. "To the band, the crew, and everyone working on this tour, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. The energy you brought to this one has left me feeling completely overwhelmed with joy."
"To the fans, and everyone who came to see these shows, I thank you. You made them everything they were, and I’ve never felt so genuinely supported. I can’t say it enough, you’re unbelievable," Styles continued. "This tour felt like the celebration of coming back together. I won’t ever forget it. Thank you all so much for the love, I’ll see you very soon. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all."
Tour may be over, but Styles still has a ton of exciting projects on the horizon. Not only did he make a surprise appearance in Marvel's Eternals, but he's also set to return to the big screen next year in two highly anticipated projects—Don't Worry, Darling, and My Policeman. As for new music, we'll just have to wait and see what Styles does next.