Harry Styles’ Emotional Note To Fans Will Make You Cry

The end of a musical era.

On Tuesday (November 30), Harry Styles shared an emotional note with his fans about the end of Love on Tour. Over the past few months, Styles has traveled across the U.S. playing a number of sold-out shows. He performed songs off his debut album, as well as his sophomore album Fine Line.

"Thank you for 42 special nights. It’s been a privilege to play for you the last few months," he began his note, which he posted alongside a photo of him and his band taking their final bow. "To the band, the crew, and everyone working on this tour, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. The energy you brought to this one has left me feeling completely overwhelmed with joy."