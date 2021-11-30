Here's How You Can Get Your Hands On Iconic Cleveland Sports Memorabilia

It’s time for Cleveland sports fans to get their hands on some historic memorabilia. Leland Auctions is hosting the sale, which extends through Saturday, December 11.

The auction includes old and modern sports memorabilia. Hundreds of items are available to bid, including several with ties to The Land. Find all of the auction items — and keep tabs on the current bids — here. These are some of the Cleveland items available:

“Stellar 1948 Cleveland Indians World Champs team-signed ball features 23 signatures with a key highlight and NO CLUBHOUSE. Official American League (Harridge) ball is in VG condition, evenly toned and the sweet spot bears the signatures of both Lou Boudreau and Satchel Paige. This is significant in that Paige - already a Negro Leagues legend - played his first two MLB seasons in Cleveland in his early '40s as the first Black pitcher in American League history and only the 7th in the Majors to that point. Other sigs include: Doby (1st Black player in American League), Feller, Lemon, Keltner, Robinson, Hegan, Peck, and even trainer Lefty Weisman. Signatures average 6/10 overall, very difficult to find a team ball with Paige on the sweet spot.”

“Large-format team photo of the 1952 Cleveland Indians signed by 32 of the 33 team members pictured, including team officials and batboy. (Joe Tipton is the only player who has not signed the piece.) The photo captures the club posing together in front of the grandstand, with each player having signed the photo in blue ink (averaging 7/10) upon his respective image. The 32 signatures featured here are those of Feller, Lemon, Doby, Lopez (Mgr.) Wynn, Easter, Tebbetts, Rozek, Garcia, Brissie, Gromek, Harris, Wilks, Goldstein (traveling secretary), Cuccinello (coach), McCosky, Westlake, Strickland, Combs, Glynn, Majeski, Lobe (coach), Bock (trainer), Avila, Rosen, Boone, Harder (coach), Flowers (coach), Hegan, Simpson, Mitchell, and Dornhoff (batboy). Photos of this size were usually produced for display in team offices or for personal presentation to the players. As such, they were not normally available to the public, especially signed examples, which is the reason for their scarcity today. The fact that Tipton hasn't signed this piece might indicate that it was originally presented to him. The photo, which is mounted on thick cardboard, displays light rippling, light staining and edge wear along the right border, and an approximate 2.5x.5" tear on Simpson's image (also slightly touching on Doby's) that has resulted in surface paper loss. None of the signatures are affected by any of the flaws. Very Good condition overall.”

“Large-format team photo, measuring 29.75x19.5", capturing 31 members of the 1949 Cleveland Indians. The team is pictured posing together in front of the grandstand, including Satchel Paige, Bob Feller, Joe Gordon, Lou Boudreau (player/manager), Bob Lemon, Larry Doby, Bill McKechnie (coach), Early Wynn, Luke Easter, Ken Keltner, Mike Garcia, and Bobby Avila. Photos of this size were usually produced for display in team offices or for personal presentation to the players. As such, they were not normally available to the public, which is the reason for their scarcity today. The photo, which is mounted on thick cardboard, displays light-to-moderate staining and chipping along the right border, but is otherwise in apparent Excellent condition. Framed to total dimensions of 32x22”.”

“As big a presence as King James himself, this framed UDA piece is a signed LeBron James rookie jersey numbered Limited Edition 8/23. Framed to 45x35", red jersey is boldly signed on the "2" of his iconic number 23, below which is embroidered 2003/04 Rookie Season in white. Comes with UDA holo only, no LOA or original Upper Deck box. A nice centerpiece to any sports-themed room or establishment.”

“Rare double-sided wooden sign, measuring 48" in length, offering "Seasons Greetings" to fans of the Cleveland Barons NHL hockey team, 1977. The hand-painted sign displays the same colorful image and text on each side, including a cartoon Barons player. Although no year is provided, the piece can be narrowly dated to either 1976 or 1977 because the Barons only played in Cleveland for those two seasons before merging with the Minnesota North Stars. Cleveland Barons memorabilia seldom appears at auction. This is the first example of this sign we have ever seen and we would not be surprised if it is the lone survivor. This piece was displayed outdoors and has suffered from being exposed to the elements for an extended period of time. One side is in far lesser condition than the other, with heavy splits in the wood. Both sides display staining, with wood rot prevalent along the borders. In Fair condition overall, but with one side much more attractive than that suggested by its technically accurate grade. 48x24x1". Please note: the size and/or weight of this lot will necessitate an increased shipping charge.”