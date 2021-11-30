Pilot Reveals Politicians, Celebrities Who Flew On Jeffrey Epstein's Jet

The sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell entered its second day on Tuesday (November 30), with Jeffrey Epstein's personal pilot continuing his testimony from Monday.

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. was the first witness called by prosecutors and provided information about who traveled with Epstein and Maxwell and information about their relationship. Visoski was Epstein's private pilot for nearly 30 years and chauffeured people between Epstein's properties in New York, New Mexico, Miami, and the Virgin Islands.

Visoski told the court that he saw former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump board flights with Epstein over the years. When asked, he also testified that others, including the late astronaut John Glenn and Prince Andrew, also took trips with the disgraced billionaire.

"I do remember John Glenn, yes."

"The actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker?"

"Yes, I remember them as well."

Visoski admitted that he never saw Epstein or any of his guests involved in illegal conduct with minors. He also said that he never saw women who appeared underage on any of the flights.

Visoski also provided more details on the relationship between Maxwell and Epstein, which he described as "couple-ish."

"I thought it was more personal than business," he said, noting that he never saw them kiss or hold hands.

Visoski said that Maxwell was clearly "number two" in the relationship while Epstein was "number one."

Maxwell pleaded not guilty to multiple charges alleging that she helped Epstein run a sex trafficking ring for underage girls. She is accused of recruiting and grooming young girls for Epstein and other wealthy individuals.