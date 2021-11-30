Kim Kardashian 'Loves The Attention' Pete Davidson Relationship Brings

Things are continuing to heat up between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Though neither has opened up publicly about their burgeoning romance just yet, a source spilled to People about how much Kardashian is loving the "attention" she gets from her new man.

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," the source explained. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February after six years of marriage. While Kardashian seems ready to move on with Davidson, West recently stated he believes God has plans to reunite him with Kardashian. “When God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery,” he said during a Thanksgiving prayer he shared on Instagram. West has since deleted every post on his account.

Despite West's public pleas to reunite with Kardashian, the KKW Beauty seems happy with her new relationship, especially Davidson's willingness to travel across the country to spend time with her. "He's flying back and forth and spending more time in L.A. when he can to see Kim. He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that," People's source continued.

"She still loves the attention," the insider said of Davidson's actions. "They have been getting to know each other quickly. Kim likes him more and more."

As of now, though, Davidson has not yet been introduced to Kardashian and West's four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kardashian has introduced Davidson to her mom, Kris Jenner, in the few short weeks since they started seeing each other.