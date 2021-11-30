Men Dressed As Police Officers Steal More Than $100K In Cash, Jewelry

By Bill Galluccio

November 30, 2021

Photo: NYPD Crime Stoppers

The New York City Police Department is looking for two men who posed as police officers while committing an armed robbery at a home in the Bronx. Authorities said that two men had badges around their neck, and were wearing an NYPD sweatshirt and hat. The department's Internal Affairs unit is leading the investigation into the two imposter police officers.

When the homeowners opened the door, the two armed men barged inside and tied them up using zip ties. The burglars stole $30,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry before fleeing in a white BMW SUV.

The victims, identified only as a 50-year-old male and a 40-year-old female, were unharmed by the burglars.

The SUV was found abandoned nearby and investigators have been unable to identify the suspects, who were described as white males in their 50s or 60s.

NYPD Crime Stoppers has asked the public for help identifying the burglars and released video footage of the men as they entered the home. They are offering a $3,500 reward for any information about the identity of the two suspects.

