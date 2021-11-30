Multiple Victims In Shooting At A Michigan High School

By Bill Galluccio

November 30, 2021

Oxford High School
Photo: Google Streetview

suspected shooter was taken into custody at a high school in Michigan on Tuesday (November 30). Authorities responded to an "active shooter" call at Oxford High School, which is about 45 miles north of Detroit, and found multiple victims.

"This afternoon, there was an active shooter at Oxford High School," the Oxford Community Schools district said in a message to parents. "Oakland County Sheriff's Department has secured the scene. Oxford High School students and staff are systematically being evacuated to the Meijer Garden Center and may be picked up there. Any students with their own transportation have been allowed to leave. All other district schools are in lockdown for safety purposes and are in no danger."

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said initial reports indicated that between four and six people were injured in the shooting. He later confirmed that three people were killed and eight others were shot. McCabe said that the three fatalities were students, and a teacher was among those who were injured. They have all been transported to local hospitals. Two people are in surgery, while the other six are in stable condition.

McCabe said that the three deceased victims were a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female.

Officers arrived at the school within five minutes and arrested the suspect without incident. They recovered a handgun at the scene. Officials said the shooter was a 15-year-old sophomore who attended the school. They have not determined a motive for the deadly shooting, and the suspect is refusing to cooperate with investigators.

He is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility but could be charged as an adult.

