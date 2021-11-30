3 Confirmed Dead In School Shooting In Michigan

Michigan authorities have one suspect in custody after a shooter opened fire at an Oxford school on Tuesday (November 30).

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were several victims, including one teacher. Authorities have a student in custody.

The three victims are a 16-year-old boy, and two girls, ages 14 and 17. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has not identified them by name as of Tuesday evening. Eight victims are receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at local hospitals. Authorities confirmed that six of them are in stable condition and the other two are in surgery.

The suspect, 15, is behind held at Oakland County Children’s Village because he’s a juvenile, the sheriff’s office stated. Officials plan to release further information Tuesday night and urge the public not to repeat information from sources that are not verified. “There is false information and rumors spreading and it is hindering investigation efforts,” the sheriff’s office states. “If anyone has information about this incident, please call Dispatch at (248) 858-4911.”

Here is the latest update from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office as of publication time:

“The three individuals who are deceased have been identified as a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 17 year-old female.

"The number of those who are currently being given treatment for gun shot wounds is up to 8 victims. They are being treated at various local hospitals. Six are in stable condition and two others are in surgery.

"The 15-year-old suspect has now been lodged at Oakland County Children’s Village due to him being a juvenile.

"There will be a more detailed briefing held tonight at 10pm. Please check social media and local media outlets for updates moving forward. There is false information and rumors spreading and it is hindering investigation efforts. We ask you not to repeat any information unless it comes from a verified source.

"If anyone has information about this incident, please call Dispatch at (248) 858-4911.