Pregnant Librarian Killed After Intentionally Hitting Motorcyclist With Car

Authorities in Florida said that a pregnant woman who was shot and killed was the aggressor in the fatal confrontation. The Orange City Police Department said that Sara Nicole Morales, 35, intentionally struck Andrew Derr's motorcycle and then fled the scene. Derr was not injured and did not fall off his bike in the minor crash.

Derr and several other witnesses followed Morales to a traffic light and asked her to pull over. Morales refused, and Derr followed her back to her house.

When she got home, Morales went inside and came back out armed with a handgun. She confronted Derr and the other witnesses in the street while they called 911. At some point during the altercation, Morales reportedly pointed the handgun at somebody. That's when Derr, who has a valid concealed carry permit, pulled out his own gun and opened fire, striking her multiple times.

In one of the 911 recordings obtained by WESH, Morales can be heard yelling before gunshots rang out.

"Why did he shoot her?" the operator asked.

"Because she pulled a gun out on him," the caller answered.

Morales, who worked as a librarian, was airlifted to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Derr remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officials released body camera footage showing officers telling Derr to remain on the ground as they put him in handcuffs.

"Please don't shoot me!" he told the deputies. "That girl tried to kill me. She pointed a gun at me."

"I'm so sorry," he said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and did not say if Derr will face charges.