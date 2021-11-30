Reba McEntire Is Opening A Massive Oklahoma Restaurant & Music Venue

Reba McEntire’s business empire is expanding.

As per a new announcement, McEntire will open a restaurant, bar, live music venue and retail store called Reba’s Place in Atoka, Oklahoma. The business, which will be created in partnership with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, as well as the city of Atoka, will be constructed in a century-old Masonic Temple with two floors of dining space. That area will also open up to a performance stage. Paying homage to her western heritage, the venue will feature all kinds of memorabilia from her personal archives to add that extra touch.

“I’m very excited to be opening a place so close to my roots,” McEntire said in a statement. “The Choctaw Nation and the city of Atoka are wonderful partners and I can’t wait to welcome our first guests to Reba’s Place. We are working very hard to create something not only for the local community, but that will also bring in folks from across the country.”

As for the food offerings at Reba’s Place, the menu is set to feature homemade dishes in the region, alongside go-to items from other areas, including Nashville, New Orleans and Mexico. To be specific, we're talking about the likes of steak, chicken fried steak, street tacos and two of the singer’s personal favorites: pinto beans and corn bread. Reba’s Place is set to open in late 2022.