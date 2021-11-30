This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Georgia Has Ever Experienced

People from Georgia are no strangers to crazy weather. But what’s the most extreme temperature ever recorded in the history of the state?

Stacker wanted to know, so its team figured out the most dramatic records nationwide (with a hand from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). Here’s how the data journalism hub did it:

“Stacker consulted 2019 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to create this slideshow illustrating the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.”

So, what’s the most extreme temperature Georgia has ever experienced? The all-time lowest temperature ever recorded was -17° F, which was recorded near Beatum on January 27, 1940. That’s a difference of nearly 130 degrees from the all-time highest temperature of 112° F, recorded in Greenville on August 20, 1983. Stacker writes:

“The flood of 1994 in Americus included surging floodwaters that entered Americus rapidly and were described as 'fierce' by local news outlets. More than 100 small dams in nearby areas had reached their capacity and started washing out directly on the roads. The deluge also damaged the railroad service that took several months to recover even after the floodwaters receded.”

See the full report here.