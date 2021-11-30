This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Nebraska Has Ever Experienced

People from Nebraska are no strangers to bitter cold temperatures during the winter months. But what’s the most extreme temperature ever recorded in the history of the state?

Stacker wanted to know, so its team figured out the most dramatic records nationwide (with a hand from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). Here’s how the data journalism hub did it:

“Stacker consulted 2019 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to create this slideshow illustrating the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.”

So, what’s the most extreme temperature Nebraska has ever experienced? The all-time lowest temperature ever recorded was -47° F, which was recorded in Oshkosh on December 22, 1989. That’s a difference of more than 160 degrees from the all-time highest temperature of 118° F, recorded in Geneva on July 15, 1934. Stacker writes:

“Before the unforgiving heat wave hit Geneva, Nebraska, in July 1934, the state was already struggling due to a severe drought that had worsened living conditions for farmers and other residents. During ‘The Heat Wave of 1934,’ people slept outdoors to escape from the terrible heat in their own houses.”

