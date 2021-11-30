University of Washington Gets New Head Coach: 'A Perfect Fit For Me'

DeBoer says he and his family "are so grateful for the opportunity" :

"The tough, hard-nosed tradition of Washington football speaks for itself, and it was obvious throughout this process that UW is committed to competing at the highest level. This is a perfect fit for me and I would like to thank Jen Cohen and President Cauce for their trust. We could not be more excited to get to Seattle and get to work."

DeBoer worked at Indiana University as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, guiding the Hoosiers to an 8-5 record and a berth in the Gator Bowl. Tedd Bedford later hired him as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017.

Before becoming an esteemed coach, DeBoer was a record-setting wide receiver at the University of Sioux Falls. He graduated in 1998 and led his alma mater to three NAIA National Championships in five seasons as head coach.

He is married to his wife Nicole, and they share two daughters: Alexis and Avery.