University of Washington Gets New Head Coach: 'A Perfect Fit For Me'
By Zuri Anderson
November 30, 2021
The University of Washington has a new head football coach.
Kalen DeBoer, the former head coach for the Fresno State Bulldogs, will become the Huskies' 30th head coach, UW Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen announced Monday (November 29). DeBoer has wracked up an impressive 79-9 (.898) record over his 25 years of coaching, flourishing in many different roles across the country.
"I could not be more excited to welcome Kalen and his wonderful family to the University of Washington," Cohen said in a press release. "We set out to find the best fit for Husky football and we found an individual that exemplifies everything this program represents. Kalen is a winner and champion, plain and simple. He has succeeded at every stop because he does it the right way and is committed to a culture of excellence for Husky football student-athletes. His strong value alignment with our department, university and community will make all of Husky Nation proud."
DeBoer says he and his family "are so grateful for the opportunity" :
"The tough, hard-nosed tradition of Washington football speaks for itself, and it was obvious throughout this process that UW is committed to competing at the highest level. This is a perfect fit for me and I would like to thank Jen Cohen and President Cauce for their trust. We could not be more excited to get to Seattle and get to work."
DeBoer worked at Indiana University as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, guiding the Hoosiers to an 8-5 record and a berth in the Gator Bowl. Tedd Bedford later hired him as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017.
Before becoming an esteemed coach, DeBoer was a record-setting wide receiver at the University of Sioux Falls. He graduated in 1998 and led his alma mater to three NAIA National Championships in five seasons as head coach.
He is married to his wife Nicole, and they share two daughters: Alexis and Avery.