Virginia Tech 'Zeroing In' On Next Head Football Coach: Report

Virginia Tech is reportedly "zeroing in" on its next head football coach.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Adam Rittenerg report Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry has emerged as the top candidate for the Hokies' coaching vacancy, according to sources with knowledge about the situation.

Pry, 51, has spent the past 11 seasons working on James Franklin's staff, having initially served as an assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach during Franklin's three seasons at Vanderbilt.

Pry held the same roles during Franklin's first two seasons in Happy Valley (2014-15), before taking over as Penn State's sole defensive coordinator in 2016.

The 51-year-old has led teams to top-25 rankings in total defense during eight of his past 12 seasons, including four at Penn State, three at Vanderbilt and one during his lone season as defensive coordinator/safeties coach at Georgia Southern (2010).

Pry also has past ties to Virginia Tech having served as a graduate assistant on the Hokies' staff under legendary coach Frank Beamer from 1995-97.

Virginia Tech announced its decision to fire former head coach Justin Fuente earlier this month.

Defensive line coach J.C. Price had served as interim head coach for the Hokies' final two regular season games.

Fuente -- who replaced a retiring Beamer on November 29, 2015 -- went 43-31 during his six seasons in Blacksburg and owns a career record of 69-54 during 10 seasons as an FBS head coach, which included a 26-23 record during four seasons at Memphis.