Watch Rihanna Receive The 'National Hero' Honor From Barbados

Rihanna has been deemed a national hero by her homeland of Barbados.

The singer-turned-entrepreneur received the honor on Monday (November 29) when Prime Minister Mia Mottley bestowed Rih with the title during the Pride of Nationhood ceremony, marking the country’s new status as a republic. Previously named ambassador to Barbados in 2018, Rih received "the order of national hero" during the ceremony, which took place in Bridgetown and saw the superstar accept the accolade in person. The singer was born in Saint Michael and brought up in the capital, before moving to the United States to pursue her music career.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty," Mottley said during the event. "May you continue to shine like a diamond and continue to bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to do credit wherever you shall go."

Monday saw Barbados' formal severing of political and ceremonial ties with the United Kingdom to become the newest republic. Rihanna becomes the second woman to be declared a national hero in Barbados and the 11th person in-total.