4th Teen Dies Of Injuries After Devastating School Shooting In Michigan

Police confirmed that a fourth teen has died as a result of a devastating shooting at a Michigan high school on Tuesday (November 30).

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office issued another update on Wednesday (December 1), stating: “We are saddened to announce a fourth victim has died as a result of their injuries. Justin Shilling, a 17-year-old student of Oxford High School has passed.” Tate Myre, 16, Hanna St. Julian, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, died as a result of their injuries on Tuesday, after a 15-year-old suspect allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School. On Tuesday afternoon, the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated that eight victims were being treated at local hospitals. At that time, six were in stable condition and the other two were in surgery.

Oxford County Sheriff Michael Bouchard issued a statement Tuesday night:

“I just left Oxford high school after a detailed walk-through and examination of the scene and evidence. As I reflect on the day, it is one that is filled with overwhelming sadness. My heart aches for families that will never be the same and a quiet sweet community that had its innocence shattered. I have seen far too many bodies and death in my career, but children’s are always the worst. I am super proud of our team as they continue to work through the night and I know the work they did this day saved lives. It is also evident from the scene that the lockdown protocols, training and equipment Oxford schools had in place saved lives as well. I will close this day with more prayers, as we will be back at it in a couple of hours.”