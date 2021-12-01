Ben Affleck Talks 'Beautiful' Way He Reconnected With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited earlier this year after calling off their engagement in 2004. Despite their frequent moments of PDA captured by paparazzi, the happy couple hasn't spoken out publicly about their rekindled romance. While sitting down with the Wall Street Journal, however, Affleck teased the "beautiful" story of their renewed relationship.

“I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me," he told the outlet. "And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. And it is a good story. It’s a great story.”

“Maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out," he teased, before adding: "and then I’ll light it on fire."

Though Affleck and Lopez aren't hiding their relationship from the public, Affleck explained why he wants to keep the details of their romance private. “You can write conjecture about it, but one of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world," he explained. "I know that I feel more comfortable having those healthy boundaries in my life around which, in a friendly and straightforward way, I tell you, I just don’t want to be talking about my personal relationship in the newspaper. I’m going to exercise a little restraint.”