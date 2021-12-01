Billie Eilish Reveals The Biggest Misconception About Her

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Billie Eilish revealed the public's biggest misconception about her. It turns out, she believes "everything" the public knows her for isn't exactly true to who she really is.

When asked about the biggest misconception about her, Eilish replied: “Jesus. I mean, everything — literally everything. And I say that just because you just don’t know anyone unless you know them personally. That’s it."

Eilish has applied this realization to other well-known public figures, as well, reminding herself that she doesn't actually know those people, either. “And I say that about me as a fan, as well, and me as a hater, as well," she said. "There are things I think are lame and I’m like, ‘Well, why? I don’t even know about this.’ You know what I mean?”

“When you’re a fan of something or when you know a lot about something, you feel like you know it personally, and you just don’t," she continued. "The things and people that I’m a really big fan of, I feel like I know them and I can run up and hug them, and I’ve always felt like that since I was a kid. And we have to remember that we are all strangers to everyone.”

Despite being one of the biggest names in the music industry right now, Eilish says the internet has "no clue" who she really is. "I’ve learned this even more by meeting people that are other artists and being like, ‘Oh, I had no idea this was who you are,’ and that means that neither does the world, because everybody is a stranger always,” she explained.