Drake Has A Bluetooth Toilet And A Room Just For Awards In His Mega Mansion
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 1, 2021
Drake's $6.7 million mega mansion has been the hot spot for celebrities to hang out when they touch down in Toronto. YK Osiris is the latest star to stop by the Certified Lover Boy's home, and wasted no time giving fans a tour of the 50,000 square foot abode. When he got to the trophy room, the "Worth It" singer couldn't believe his eyes, gushing:
"God, this is what you call fucking greatness, man. This is what you call f****** greatness. It’s crazy, man. This is what I look up to, I swear to God on my life. On my son, I do. Oh my God. Wow. It’s nasty, man. It’s nasty in here. Shit get real messy, man.”
The tour of Drizzy's Canadian home, aka The Embassy didn't end there. YK also recorded himself singing in the star's living room as producer ATL Jacob played the piano, before trying out one of Drake's automatic toilets, which is operated by remote.
Fans can't get enough of Drake and YK's bromance. Back in September, Drake took to social media to roast the Def Jam signee who was visibly tired after playing a round of Basketball at the 'Way 2 Sexy" star's home. He joked:
“Zero games won face ass bye go home ur shit word to showtime and MK. We dog walked B2K Osiris on a light Wednesday run.”
That didn't stop Osiris from paying $1,500 to get a heart shaved into his haircut, just like the 6 God. The 23-year old posted a photo of the cut to his Instagram, with the caption:
“certified lover thug"
Check out more hilarious YK & Drizzy moments below.