Drake Has A Bluetooth Toilet And A Room Just For Awards In His Mega Mansion

Drake's $6.7 million mega mansion has been the hot spot for celebrities to hang out when they touch down in Toronto. YK Osiris is the latest star to stop by the Certified Lover Boy's home, and wasted no time giving fans a tour of the 50,000 square foot abode. When he got to the trophy room, the "Worth It" singer couldn't believe his eyes, gushing:

"God, this is what you call fucking greatness, man. This is what you call f****** greatness. It’s crazy, man. This is what I look up to, I swear to God on my life. On my son, I do. Oh my God. Wow. It’s nasty, man. It’s nasty in here. Shit get real messy, man.”