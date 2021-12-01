Here's How You Can Stay In Tony Stark's Cabin In Georgia

By Kelly Fisher

December 1, 2021

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" - Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Georgia is home to one of the coolest Airbnb rentals for Marvel fans — the scenic lakeside cabin was Tony Stark’s in Avengers: Endgame.

The Fairburn cabin accommodates up to six guests. It goes for $800 per night. Here’s what you should know about it: “Set on private property in the middle of beautiful Bouckaert Farm and home of Chattahoochee Hills Eventing this guest cabin can be your home away from home. Need to get away from it all without traveling more than 30 minutes from Atlanta? Want to come take the kids fishing and watch a horse show? Want to explore some iconic movie sets? Then this is your place.” The Airbnb offers full use of the cabin, porch and yard, with tons of room for hiking and exploring on the farm.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), and more. The 2019 film follows “the devastating events” of 2018’s Avngers: Infinity War. “With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to reverse Thanos' actions and restore balance to the universe,” its synopsis reads.

Check out the cabin on Airbnb here.

