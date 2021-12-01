Miguel & Nazanin Mandi Hilariously Reunite As She Recovers From Eye Surgery

The adorable photo comes just two month after the pair announced they were splitting, after three-years of marriage. A representative for the couple told People magazine back in September:

"After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well."

Months before the split, Nazanin opened up about the couple's home life during quarantine, telling People:

“We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot. So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you’re in different cities, it’s automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again]. But being home [together] all the time, it’s like, ‘Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read,’ ” she continued. “It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything.”