Miguel & Nazanin Mandi Hilariously Reunite As She Recovers From Eye Surgery
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 1, 2021
Miguel and estranged wife Nazanin Mandi may have split earlier this year after 17 years as a couple and three -years of marriage --- but that didn't stop the sultry singer from coming to his wife's aid as she recovers from Lasik Eye surgery. On Tuesday, Nazanin took to her Instagram Stories to share her eye surgery with her 1.7 million followers, and fans were shocked to see a photo of the model, all smiles alongside husband Miguel. She captioned the sweet photo of the pair rocking eye patches, writing:
"He has LASIK sympathy pains for me lol couldn't have me be the only one wearing an eye patch."
The adorable photo comes just two month after the pair announced they were splitting, after three-years of marriage. A representative for the couple told People magazine back in September:
"After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well."
Months before the split, Nazanin opened up about the couple's home life during quarantine, telling People:
“We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot. So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you’re in different cities, it’s automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again]. But being home [together] all the time, it’s like, ‘Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read,’ ” she continued. “It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything.”
No word on whether or not the couple is officially back on; but fans sure are hoping so.