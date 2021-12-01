Monkey Snatched From Ohio TikToker's Home During Raid

Ohio authorities seized a monkey from a TikToker’s home after receiving a tip that stemmed from his social media posts.

Eric Belk Jr., who has nearly 2 million followers, is accused of housing the monkey, which Ohio Department of Agriculture officials searched for when they raided Belk’s home. The monkey is one of several exotic animals Belk says he has, and according to state law, it’s a “dangerous wild animal.” Belk recalled the raid to Cleveland’s 19 News: “They kicked down my door. When I finally made it to the door, they drew firearms in my face. About five officers — they handcuffed me, and they forced me to show them where my monkey was at.”

“I give them a safe place. I give Mike a safe place,” he told News 5 Cleveland, referring to the monkey named Mike and his other animals. “A lot of people support what I do and respect what I do.” He added to the news outlet that he didn't know that state law considers the monkey a “dangerous” animal.

Belk, also known as Rico Exotic online, is accused of having the monkey without a permit. The Ohio Department of Agriculture, which is still investigating, explained in a statement that the animal: “has been placed under quarantine, meaning it cannot leave the premises, by ODA’s Division of Animal Health while we search for an adequate sanctuary for it... ODA does not advise anyone to move out of state. If a person who unlawfully possesses a dangerous wild animal voluntarily relinquishes the animal or moves out of state, ODA does not pursue criminal charges.”

Find out more about Ohio’s laws about possessing wild animals here.