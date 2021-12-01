Most Expensive City In The World Revealed

By Jason Hall

December 1, 2021

High Angle View Of Buildings By Sea Against Sky
Photo: Getty Images

Tel Aviv, Israel now ranks as the most expensive city in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual Worldwide Cost of Living report released on Wednesday (December 1) via NBC News.

The beachside metropolis moved up four spots from 2020 to edge out Paris and Singapore, both of which tied for No. 2 on the list.

New York, which ranked sixth, was the highest-ranked American city, just ahead of Hong Kong and Zurich, while Los Angeles was the only other American city to be included in the top 10 at No. 9.

Tel Aviv's recent increase in its cost of living is due to the strength of its currency, the shekel, which translated into dollars, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's report on this year's rankings.

Prices in the Israeli city increased about 1.6% in shekel terms, with groceries, household items, cars and fuel typically being more expensive than other places.

Tel Aviv is also the second most expensive place to buy alcohol globally, according to NBC News.

Here's the full list of the world's most expensive cities to live in for 2021 per the Economist via CNN:

  1. Tel Aviv, Israel
  2. Paris France; Singapore
  3. (Tie)
  4. Zurich, Switzerland
  5. Hong Kong
  6. New York, New York
  7. Geneva, Switzerland
  8. Copenhagen, Denmark
  9. Los Angeles, California
  10. Osaka, Japan
  11. Oslo, Norway
  12. Seoul, South Korea
  13. Tokyo, Japan
  14. Vienna Austria; Sydney, Australia
  15. (Tie)
  16. Melbourne, Australia
  17. Helsinki, Finland; London, UK
  18. (Tie)
  19. Dublin, Ireland; Frankfurt, Germany; Shanghai, China
