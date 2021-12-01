Ryan Seacrest Is Opening His 12th Seacrest Studio In New York City Hospital

Ryan Seacrest announced on the Wednesday (December 1) episode of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan that his foundation will build the newest Seacrest Studio out of Cohen Children's Medical Center in New York.

Located in the atrium of Cohen Children's Medical Center in Glen Oaks, Queens, the state-of-the-art studio will focus on offering pediatric patients with creative spaces for radio, television and new media projects, while also lifting the spirits of the clinical and administrative staff. In fact, the studio will be covered in glass, allowing patients and visitors to view the engagements happening on a daily. The studio will open in 2022 and mark the Ryan Seacrest Foundation’s 12 studio nationwide and the first location in New York.

"The last two years have been unlike any other, and I'm incredibly proud of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation for continuing to provide a creative outlet for patients and families during this difficult time," Seacrest said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to announce our next location at New York's Cohen Children's Medical Center, which is near to my heart, in the city that I now call home. We've been fortunate to continue to grow and do the work we love, putting smiles on the faces of children and their families across the country and I can't wait to cut the ribbon on this one in 2022."

Among the other cities to house Seacrest Studios include Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.