Selena Gomez Claps Back At Criticism Over Alcohol 'Joke'

By Hayden Brooks

December 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It’s clear Selena Gomez loves to spend some playful time on TikTok. However, one user took the fun away over her reaction post to Dr. Dawn Bantel's description of "heavy drinking" for men and women.

"The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men," Dr. Dawn explained in her post, to which Gomez, 29, responded by jokingly raising her eyebrows in her own reaction post. "And 8 or more drinks per week for women." While the singer made note in the caption that the post was "a joke," some users failed to find the humor in her reaction.

"So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena," one person replied, to which the pop star clapped back. "It was a joke ass," she wrote.

Gomez received her kidney transplant from her friend, Francia Raisa, 33, in September 2017, while battling her lupus diagnosis. “I guess I got to the point where it was really, kind of, life or death,” she said at the time. Since then, she's used her platform to advocate for kidney donations. Most recently, she called out The Good Fight in August for joking about her situation. "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently,” she explained. "I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air."

Selena Gomez
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices