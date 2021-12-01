Selena Gomez Claps Back At Criticism Over Alcohol 'Joke'

It’s clear Selena Gomez loves to spend some playful time on TikTok. However, one user took the fun away over her reaction post to Dr. Dawn Bantel's description of "heavy drinking" for men and women.

"The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men," Dr. Dawn explained in her post, to which Gomez, 29, responded by jokingly raising her eyebrows in her own reaction post. "And 8 or more drinks per week for women." While the singer made note in the caption that the post was "a joke," some users failed to find the humor in her reaction.

"So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena," one person replied, to which the pop star clapped back. "It was a joke ass," she wrote.

Gomez received her kidney transplant from her friend, Francia Raisa, 33, in September 2017, while battling her lupus diagnosis. “I guess I got to the point where it was really, kind of, life or death,” she said at the time. Since then, she's used her platform to advocate for kidney donations. Most recently, she called out The Good Fight in August for joking about her situation. "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently,” she explained. "I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air."