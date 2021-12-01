Selena Gomez Opens Up About 'Struggling To Get Out Of Bed' Some Days

Earlier this month, Selena Gomez announced she co-founded Wondermind alongside her mom, Mandy Teefey, and Daniella Pierson. For those who don't know, Wondermind is an "innovative mental fitness company" that wants to create "a space to work it all out every day with candid conversations, physical tools, daily content, and a supportive community."

Over on Wondermind's Instagram on Tuesday (November 30), Gomez opened up about her own mental health struggles, as well as the tools she implements when she's having a bad day. "Sometimes I'm not good at it," Gomez said of taking care of her own mental wellbeing. "I'll just wake up and I struggle maybe sometimes just getting out of bed."

"What helps me, first and foremost, is just picking up the phone and calling someone," she continued. "I constantly try to fill myself with knowledge of what it is that I am feeling and the triggers that happen to me. I think what really helps me understand myself a bit more is that I can take a step back and think of all the tools I've learned and try to implement them in my everyday life. That's usually what helps me."