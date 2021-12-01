Woman Testifies Jeffrey Epstein And Ghislaine Maxwell Sexually Abused Her

The first of four alleged victims took the witness stand in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial. The woman, who was only identified as "Jane," told the court that she met Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein at a camp in 1994 when she was just 14-years-old.

Jane said their relationship started out innocent after meeting the pair for tea with her mother at Epstein's Florida estate. It quickly soured when Maxwell started "grooming" her to have sex with Epstein and other men.

"It changed when the abuse started happening," she said.

Jane provided graphic details about the years of sexual abuse she endured at the hands of Maxwell, Epstein, and other wealthy men. She testified that she had sex with Epstein, and on some occasions, Maxwell was involved as well.

Jane said the abuse included "kissing, oral sex on each other, oral sex on Jeffrey, full-on intercourse."

In one instance, Jane described how Maxwell "instructed" her how Epstein liked to be massaged.

"It seemed very casual, like it was very normal, like it was not a big deal," she said. "It made me feel confused because that did not feel normal to me."

Jane said the sexual abuse left her traumatized and that she felt like harming herself.

"It just kind of seemed hopeless," she said. "Not much joy to look forward to."

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges accusing her of helping Epstein run a sex trafficking ring for underage girls.