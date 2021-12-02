Adam Levine Has A Message For His Mother After Reports Of A New Face Tattoo

Adam Levine has not been tatted on his face, or so he says.

Earlier this week, the Maroon 5 frontman's wife Behati Prinsloo took to Instagram Story to share a photo of Levine in a car. Holding a bottle of his Calirosa Tequila, the star was seen with a rose down the left side of his face above his beard. It wasn't just on Prinsloo's story either. The tat appeared in the flesh when the star-studded couple took to the red carpet for the AD100 party in celebration of Art Basel Miami. While neither made no mention of the tat immediately after the event, but the gossip blogs started churning out the stories, so Levine took to his own social media to clear the air.

"This message is for my mother. I do not have a tattoo on my face," he clarified on Story, adding, "Because those that know me know that I'm too vain. I'm too f**king vain to get a tattoo on my face. I'll tattoo the rest of this but the face has got to stay the same."

Considering Levine's post, it's possible that the ink was a temporary addition to the night. Almost four months ago, Levine did get a new piece on his right leg, courtesy of a 13-hour session from tattoo artist Bill Canales.