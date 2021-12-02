Antonio Brown Suspended For Misrepresenting Vaccination Status: Report

By Jason Hall

December 2, 2021

Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has reportedly been suspended for misrepresenting his vaccination status, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

