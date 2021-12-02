Antonio Brown Suspended For Misrepresenting Vaccination Status: Report
By Jason Hall
December 2, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has reportedly been suspended for misrepresenting his vaccination status, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.
#Bucs WR Antonio Brown was determined to have misrepresented his vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols. The review supported those allegations and found that Brown — and two others — violated protocols.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2021