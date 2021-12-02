Armed Man Arrested Outside The UN Following Standoff With Police

By Bill Galluccio

December 2, 2021

UN-DIPLOMACY-POLICE
Photo: Getty Images

An armed man was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff outside of the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

The man, who was armed with a shotgun and carrying two suspicious backpacks, was seen pacing near an entrance to the complex around 10:45 a.m. ET on Thursday (December 2).

The man, who is in his 60s, was seen holding the shotgun under his chin as he held up documents he wanted UN officials to review. He never pointed the gun at police and never threatened to shoot himself. Officials said it was loaded with a single round.

The man surrendered without incident around 1:40 p.m. after officers agreed to show the documents to somebody who worked at the UN. He was taken to a nearby hospital to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

First Deputy Commissioner Ben Tucker told the New York Post that the documents "had no specific meaning."

The UN General Assembly and Security Council were both in session at the time, and the building was placed on lockdown. Once officers determined the suspect was not a threat to anybody in the building, people were allowed to move around inside and use other entrances and exits.

Officials said the man traveled to New York from Florida and does not have a criminal record.

