Here's How Lizzo Got Her Confidence Back
By Emily Lee
December 2, 2021
Lizzo is back and better than ever—and so is her confidence.
While chatting with People, Lizzo revealed her confidence took a hit after releasing her first album. As she prepares to drop her second album, Lizzo shared how she regained that confidence.
"I felt like I was going to be rusty, but it's almost like second nature," she said. "I've learned to trust myself and trust my body again. My confidence was shook a little bit over this time, like, 'Will people care? Are people going to show up?' They proved me wrong. I got my confidence back."
"I let go of the part of myself I lost — being anonymous, privacy — but I've gained so much," she continued. "My dreams are coming true. People love my music. That's all I ever wanted. I was really hungry back then, burning the candle at both ends."
Now she's learning to simply enjoy her success instead of worrying about losing it. "Now I have this sort of calm to me, like: 'You've done it. Enjoy it. Appreciate it," she told the outlet.
"The commercial success I think is where the pressure is. Everyone's like, 'You gotta have the same type of No. 1s and Grammys.' First of all, I didn't expect none of that, so I'm not expecting it this time either," Lizzo added. "What I do expect of myself is to make great music, and I've done that."
Earlier this year, Lizzo dropped her first single, 'Rumors' featuring Cardi B, since releasing her debut album Cuz I Love You back in 2019. The catchy, upbeat track left fans even more excited for her upcoming second album. As of now, Lizzo hasn't released a title or release date for the project.