Here's How Lizzo Got Her Confidence Back

Lizzo is back and better than ever—and so is her confidence.

While chatting with People, Lizzo revealed her confidence took a hit after releasing her first album. As she prepares to drop her second album, Lizzo shared how she regained that confidence.

"I felt like I was going to be rusty, but it's almost like second nature," she said. "I've learned to trust myself and trust my body again. My confidence was shook a little bit over this time, like, 'Will people care? Are people going to show up?' They proved me wrong. I got my confidence back."

"I let go of the part of myself I lost — being anonymous, privacy — but I've gained so much," she continued. "My dreams are coming true. People love my music. That's all I ever wanted. I was really hungry back then, burning the candle at both ends."

Now she's learning to simply enjoy her success instead of worrying about losing it. "Now I have this sort of calm to me, like: 'You've done it. Enjoy it. Appreciate it," she told the outlet.

"The commercial success I think is where the pressure is. Everyone's like, 'You gotta have the same type of No. 1s and Grammys.' First of all, I didn't expect none of that, so I'm not expecting it this time either," Lizzo added. "What I do expect of myself is to make great music, and I've done that."

Earlier this year, Lizzo dropped her first single, 'Rumors' featuring Cardi B, since releasing her debut album Cuz I Love You back in 2019. The catchy, upbeat track left fans even more excited for her upcoming second album. As of now, Lizzo hasn't released a title or release date for the project.