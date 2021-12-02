Kanye West's Alleged NSFW Message In High School Yearbook Goes Viral

By Hayden Brooks

December 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West is causing a stir on TikTok over a NSFW comment that he allegedly left in a high school friend's yearbook.

TikTok user Abby Richardson took to the platform on Tuesday (November 30) to share that her father, Brian Richardson, was friends with West back in high school. She started out by sharing a current snap of her, alongside her father, and proceeded to open the yearbook to show her father's name, class photo and West's photo in the same book. The big reveal came when she flipped to the very back of the book to show off West's message. "You better get some p*ssy this summer," he allegedly wrote, besides his tagged name.

"[Point of view] your dads best friend in high school was kanye west," she captioned the initial frame of the post.

Additionally, Richardson claimed that her father and his friendship with Ye' was set to extend far beyond high school. “He was supposed to go with kanye to meet with [JAY-Z] but chose to stay back with my mom instead :/,” she claimed in the comment section.

Richard's take has yet to be confirmed, but the Chicago Sun Times reported that the rap titan attended Polaris High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois and graduated in 1995.

Kanye West
