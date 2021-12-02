Kehlani Removes Breast Implants, Reveals The Real Reason Why They Got Them

As for why they initially opted to go under the knife, the "I Like Dat" singer revealed:

"I let the world bully me into feeling like I needed this. It’s been such a journey to figure out how I feel about the way that I look. I actually feel way more beautiful than I ever felt because I feel healthy.”

In the same interview, the star officially confirmed that their pronouns are she/they, and that she's more pleased when people use 'they', telling the mag:

"I don't mind when people say 'she' at all, but something feels really affirming when people say 'they.' It feels like... you really see me."