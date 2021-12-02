Little Mix Just Announced That They're 'Taking A Break' In Emotional Note

Little Mix has a busy 2022 ahead with "The Confetti Tour," but then the girl group is taking a break.

On Thursday (December 2), the British threesome shared a sweet letter to fans via social media. "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix," Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwal kicked off the note. "It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much."

The group went on to explicitly admit that they "are not splitting up" and that Little Mix is here to stay. "We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more," the trio continued, adding, "We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever ♥️ See you on tour!"

In addition to the message, the group dropped the music video for their track, "Between Us," a new offering that appeared on their greatest hits compilation of the same name.