Little Mix Just Announced That They're 'Taking A Break' In Emotional Note

By Hayden Brooks

December 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Little Mix has a busy 2022 ahead with "The Confetti Tour," but then the girl group is taking a break.

On Thursday (December 2), the British threesome shared a sweet letter to fans via social media. "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix," Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwal kicked off the note. "It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much."

The group went on to explicitly admit that they "are not splitting up" and that Little Mix is here to stay. "We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more," the trio continued, adding, "We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever ♥️ See you on tour!"

In addition to the message, the group dropped the music video for their track, "Between Us," a new offering that appeared on their greatest hits compilation of the same name.

Little Mix
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices