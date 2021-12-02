Michigan School Districts Cancel Classes Due To Copycat Threats

Schools across Michigan have canceled classes after receiving copycat threats following Tuesday's (November 30) tragic event at Oxford High School.

According to WXYZ, over a dozen schools across the Metro-Detroit area have canceled classes over safety concerns popping up on social media.

Troy district leaders say classes have been canceled while Troy police investigate an alleged threat found on Snapchat.

Another threat has caused Holly area schools to close both Thursday and Friday while police investigate another social media threat. Police have said the threat does not look credible, but officials will be adding more security to their campus.

Bloomfield Hills Schools also added themselves to the long list of schools canceling classes. Superintendent Pat Watson sent a memo out Wednesday night (December 1) saying, "Over the past hour, BHS and other communities across the region have received numerous reports of threats of violence circulating on social media. Out of an abundance of caution, all BHS schools will be closed on Thursday, December 2, 2021."

Avondale High School District has an alert on their website stating that the school is closed because they "are exercising caution as police investigate the validity of new social media posts that include threatening content."

FOX 2 reported that police were called to Southfield Regional Academic Campus on Thursday because the principal received a tip about a 17-year-old who brought a gun to school. The weapon was confiscated by a school resource officer, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Here are the Michigan schools closed Thursday (December 2):