Michigan School Districts Cancel Classes Due To Copycat Threats
By Hannah DeRuyter
December 2, 2021
Schools across Michigan have canceled classes after receiving copycat threats following Tuesday's (November 30) tragic event at Oxford High School.
According to WXYZ, over a dozen schools across the Metro-Detroit area have canceled classes over safety concerns popping up on social media.
Troy district leaders say classes have been canceled while Troy police investigate an alleged threat found on Snapchat.
Another threat has caused Holly area schools to close both Thursday and Friday while police investigate another social media threat. Police have said the threat does not look credible, but officials will be adding more security to their campus.
Bloomfield Hills Schools also added themselves to the long list of schools canceling classes. Superintendent Pat Watson sent a memo out Wednesday night (December 1) saying, "Over the past hour, BHS and other communities across the region have received numerous reports of threats of violence circulating on social media. Out of an abundance of caution, all BHS schools will be closed on Thursday, December 2, 2021."
Avondale High School District has an alert on their website stating that the school is closed because they "are exercising caution as police investigate the validity of new social media posts that include threatening content."
FOX 2 reported that police were called to Southfield Regional Academic Campus on Thursday because the principal received a tip about a 17-year-old who brought a gun to school. The weapon was confiscated by a school resource officer, and the suspect was taken into custody.
Here are the Michigan schools closed Thursday (December 2):
- Avondale School District
- Bloomfield Hills School District
- Cedar Crest Academy/Early Child Center
- Clarenceville School District
- Clarkston Community Schools
- Clawson Public Schools
- Clintondale Community Schools
- DeLaSalle Collegiate High School
- Detroit Catholic Central High School
- Everest Academy
- Everest Collegiate High School
- Farmington Central High School
- Farmington High School
- Four Corners Montessori Academy
- Harbor High School
- Hazel Park Community Schools
- Holy Family Regional North
- Holy Family Regional South
- Keys Grace Academy
- Lakeland High School
- Lake Orion Community Schools
- Lamphere Public Schools
- Milford High School
- Momentum Academy
- North Farmington High
- Notre Dame Lower Division
- Notre Dame Prep
- Oakland Tech - NE Campus
- Oakland Tech - NW Campus
- Oakland Tech -SE Campus
- Oakland Tech - SW Campus
- Oakside Scholars Charter Academy
- Oak Valley Middle School
- Ortonville Montessori Center
- Rochester Community Schools
- Saint Catherine of Siena Academy
- St. Joseph Catholic - Lake Orion
- St. Mary's Preparatory
- St. Patrick Catholic - White Lake
- South Lyon Community Schools
- Troy School District
- Walled Lake School District (Closed Friday)
- Walton Charter Academy
- Warren Consolidated Schools
- Waterford Schools
- West Bloomfield School District
- White Lake Middle School