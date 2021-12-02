Neighbors Upset After 'Thousands' Of Packages Left On Tennessee Lawn
By Sarah Tate
December 2, 2021
A home in East Tennessee is causing division within its neighborhood after "thousands" of packages have piled up on the lawn outside.
The home, located on Chestnut Wood Lane in East Brainerd, is the gathering place of near-constant deliveries, with packages arriving at the home every day, an anonymous neighbor told WTVC.
"It started out there were maybe 20 packages, then it was 100, then thousands," said Andrea Ellison, who also lives near the home in question. Ellison added, "It just looks kind of crazy, and it makes the neighborhood look kind of crazy."
However, Dustin Nash, another neighbor, is less concerned about the home, saying, "I couldn't care less. Let people live."
Bryanna Idzior, a WTVC reporter in Chattanooga, shared a closer look at the packages piling up in the yard and even shared a footage of "dozens" more deliveries being added to the growing pile.
A closer look at the sea of Amazon boxes: pic.twitter.com/N3k9ritflM— Bryanna Idzior WTVC (@BryannaWTVC) December 2, 2021
The homeowners, who also wish to remain anonymous, claim to have a friend who has a contract with an Amazon warehouse in China who sends the packages to their home when the contract expires for them to sort and send back to the e-commerce giant.
A spokesperson with the City of Chattanooga said they have no jurisdiction as the property is not within city limits, instead saying it is a matter for Hamilton County. As of Thursday (December 2), the county has received two complaints about the home. A health and safety board officer visited the property on Wednesday and mailed the owners a letter of violation. According to the news outlet, the homeowners claim the packages should be gone within two weeks.