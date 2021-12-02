Neighbors Upset After 'Thousands' Of Packages Left On Tennessee Lawn

A home in East Tennessee is causing division within its neighborhood after "thousands" of packages have piled up on the lawn outside.

The home, located on Chestnut Wood Lane in East Brainerd, is the gathering place of near-constant deliveries, with packages arriving at the home every day, an anonymous neighbor told WTVC.

"It started out there were maybe 20 packages, then it was 100, then thousands," said Andrea Ellison, who also lives near the home in question. Ellison added, "It just looks kind of crazy, and it makes the neighborhood look kind of crazy."

However, Dustin Nash, another neighbor, is less concerned about the home, saying, "I couldn't care less. Let people live."

Bryanna Idzior, a WTVC reporter in Chattanooga, shared a closer look at the packages piling up in the yard and even shared a footage of "dozens" more deliveries being added to the growing pile.