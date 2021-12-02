Prince William Once Had A 'Cyber Relationship' With Britney Spears

Prince William's grandmother isn't the only queen in his life, according to a new report from Us Weekly. The outlet reports the Duke of Cambridge once had a "cyber relationship" with the Queen of Pop, Britney Spears.

William and Britney reportedly "tried to get together back when they were young," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told the outlet. "There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period."

Back in 2002, the 'Toxic' singer actually confirmed she was in communication with the future king of England. She revealed she “exchanged emails for a little bit" with the royal. "He was supposed to come and see [me] somewhere but it didn’t work out," she added.

Britney wasn't the only American celebrity William reportedly connected with online back in the day, either. Andersen also claims William was in contact with Lauren Bush, the granddaughter of President George H. W. Bush and niece of former President George W. Bush. Andersen says William "had a kind of similar cyber relationship with Lauren."

William, of course, went on to marry Kate Middleton in 2011 after nearly a decade of dating. “He pretty much had his pick as he grew up of women to date and there was always hope that he’d link up with somebody from another foreign noble family or something,” Andersen said of William.

“I think it’s very telling that both William and Prince Harry married commoners," he continued. "I mean, Kate, her mom was a flight attendant who grew up in public housing. Meghan Markle, obviously, has working class roots, and she’s American and divorced and biracial — all those things that you would never expect in a million years. But I think that those are things that Princess Diana would have loved — the fact that they stepped outside of everybody’s comfort zone.”