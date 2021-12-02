Tennessee Teen Charged In Deadly Shooting At High School Basketball Game

A Tennessee teen is facing murder charges following a deadly shooting at a high school basketball game earlier this week.

On Tuesday (November 30), two men were shot and other injured outside the gymnasium at Humboldt High School in West Tennessee following two basketball games. One victim, 21-year-old Justin Kevon Pankey, died at the scene while 18-year-old Xavier Clifton required surgery and remains hospitalized in serious condition, FOX 17 reports. The third person also received treatment and has since been released from a hospital. Jadon Davon Hardiman, age 18 of Jackson, was charged Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting.

Humboldt City Schools Superintendent Janice Epperson confirmed that no students were involved or injured during the altercation. According to Humboldt Police Chief Reynard Buchanan Sr., several agencies responded to the scene, including Humboldt and Medina police, Gibson County Sheriff, Tennessee High Patrol and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, per News Channel 9.

"We appreciate the help of other agencies who assisted," said Buchanan. "They responded quickly and helped us keep a situation under control that could've gotten out of hand quickly and been worse than it already was."

Hardiman, who reportedly turned himself into police, faces several charges of murder, attempted murder and carrying a weapon on school property. As of Thursday (December 2), no other information has been released, including a possible motive for the shooting.