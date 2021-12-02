These 2 Nebraska Cities Rank Among The Best Cities For Singles

It can be a tough world out there to find love, and some people have a better chance than others.

WalletHub opted to figure out which cities were the best — and the worst — for singles in 2021, and some places on the 182-city list are struggling. The personal finance site notes that the average date costs around $100, so it’s helpful to live in a city where dates (including dinner, movies and other activities) don’t break the bank. The report also notes:

“Nearly 50% of the U.S. adult population is unmarried (never married, divorced or widowed), according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates. But the share may be higher or lower in every city, and the ratio of women to men also will differ in each.”

WalletHub used 32 “key indicators of dating-friendliness” to rank 182 cities. The list includes the share of the single population, the number of online dating opportunities, the average price of a two-person meal and more. So, which cities in Nebraska made the list? These are the cities, and how thy rank:

No. 20: Lincoln

No. 45: Omaha

These are the Top 10 Best Cities for Singles:

Madison, WI Seattle, WA Portland, OR Denver, CO Austin, TX San Francisco, CA Minneapolis, MN Portland, ME Tucson, AZ Boise, ID

See the rest of the list from WalletHub here.