This Taphouse Serves The Tastiest Grilled Cheese In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
December 2, 2021
Grilled cheese is classic comfort food, but not all grilled cheeses have to be just bread and dairy. Some restaurants like to spice it up by putting in some greens, meats, and other fun ingredients. You may even find some macaroni, avocado, bacon, or even sweets stuffed in between those pieces of bread.
Since there are many American restaurants putting their own spin on grilled cheese, where can you find the tastiest one in Colorado? Eat This, Not That! found the best grilled cheese in each state. The most delicious one in Colorado can be found at...
Here's what writers had to say about this spot:
"This eatery gets pretty packed during peak season, and not just because of its prime location. With a menu that puts a modern twist on comfort food and a super cozy atmosphere, it's an ideal spot to refuel after hitting the slopes. In particular, Yelp reviewers praise the four-cheese grilled cheese on thick-cut sourdough, which combines cheddar, jack, swiss, and fontina with sweet caramelized red onions. Served with a cup of roasted red pepper bisque, this sandwich is perfect to warm up."
You can find the Canteen Taphouse and Tavern 208 N Main St in Breckenridge. They're available for dine-in and takeout.
