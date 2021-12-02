This Taphouse Serves The Tastiest Grilled Cheese In Colorado

Grilled cheese is classic comfort food, but not all grilled cheeses have to be just bread and dairy. Some restaurants like to spice it up by putting in some greens, meats, and other fun ingredients. You may even find some macaroni, avocado, bacon, or even sweets stuffed in between those pieces of bread.

Since there are many American restaurants putting their own spin on grilled cheese, where can you find the tastiest one in Colorado? Eat This, Not That! found the best grilled cheese in each state. The most delicious one in Colorado can be found at...

The Canteen Taphouse and Tavern!