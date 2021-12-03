Alicia Keys' iHeartRadio Album Release Party: How to Watch

Alicia Keys is dropping her double album Keys on December 10th, and the star is celebrating big with fans during her exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party a day before the record officially drops.

Keys is Alicia's eighth full-length studio album following 2020's Alicia, and has two sides: Side A and Side B. In a TikTok video announcing the album, the singer explained that Side A focuses on "laidback piano vibes," while Side B promises "upbeat, drums and level up” songs.

During her iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Alicia will perform songs from her new album for the first time, as well as talk about her new music and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Shay Diddy.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Alicia Keys on Thursday, December 9th at 9pm ET/6pm PT via an exclusive stream on FOXSOUL's YouTube channel and FOXSOUL.tv. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's All My Jams station.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Alicia Keys by listening to her KEYS song "Best of Me" below.