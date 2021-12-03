Baldwin On 'Rust' Shooting: 'Someone Is Responsible...I Know It's Not Me'

Lisa Torraco, an attorney for Rust assistant director Dave Halls, said she was told by Halls that Baldwin did not pull the trigger on the prop gun during the accidental shooting, which killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, 48, in October.

Stephanopoulos asked Baldwin about a lawsuit filed last month by Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, which accused Baldwin, who is named as a defendant in the civil suit, of "playing Russian roulette" prior to the death of the cinematographer.

"There are some who say you're never supposed to point a gun on anyone on a set no matter what," Stephanopoulos asked the actor.

"Unless the person is the cinematographer, who's directing me at where to point the gun for her camera angle," Baldwin responded. "I didn't point the gun at her, and she said, 'Hey, man, don't point the gun at me.' I pointed the gun in a direction she wanted."

"Do you feel guilt?," Stephanopoulos asked.

"No. No," Baldwin said. "I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."

Last month, the New York Times reported the gun involved in the shooting was left unattended for two hours prior to accident taking place.

Jason Bowles, an attorney representing Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, told the Times the gun was left on a tray for about two hours after Gutierrez-Reed loaded it with six dummy rounds, who took the ammunition from a box labeled "dummies," which are rounds that contain no gunpowder and are used to resemble bullets during filming.

Gutierrez-Reed's other attorney, Robert Gorence, said the armorer loaded three firearms set to be used later during the filming session, including the .45 Long Colt used by Baldwin, and left the guns encased in socks to prevent anyone who happened to pass by from handling them before going on a lunch break and leaving the weapons unattended.

A two-hour episode 20/20 chronicling the events leading up to the deadly on-set Rust shooting and the ongoing investigation will air next Friday (December 10) at 9:01 p.m. ET.