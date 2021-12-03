Drake's Latest Courtside Encounter Proves Not Everyone Watches Television

Drake may be a worldwide phenom to many, but to some, he's just a regular guy. On Wednesday, the Certified Lover Boy hit up a Houston Rockets versus Thunder game in Oklahoma City and sat next to a senior couple who had no clue who he was. After Drizzy was captured by NBA cameras, and plastered on the jumbotron, the older gentleman next to him asked, "Are you famous?" Drake took to his Instagram Stories to share a selfie with the cute couple, deeming them his "new parents". When he 71-year old Renee and 75-year old Jim Stanley to take the selfie with him, Renee joked:

“Just tell everybody we’re your new parents. And that’s when my phone blew up. Because he did.”