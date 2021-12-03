Drake's Latest Courtside Encounter Proves Not Everyone Watches Television
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 3, 2021
Drake may be a worldwide phenom to many, but to some, he's just a regular guy. On Wednesday, the Certified Lover Boy hit up a Houston Rockets versus Thunder game in Oklahoma City and sat next to a senior couple who had no clue who he was. After Drizzy was captured by NBA cameras, and plastered on the jumbotron, the older gentleman next to him asked, "Are you famous?" Drake took to his Instagram Stories to share a selfie with the cute couple, deeming them his "new parents". When he 71-year old Renee and 75-year old Jim Stanley to take the selfie with him, Renee joked:
“Just tell everybody we’re your new parents. And that’s when my phone blew up. Because he did.”
I love this 😂 @drake and his new Oklahoma parents pic.twitter.com/mh77h7Tc0O— 𝔹𝕚𝕘 𝕂 (@CrownAndJoke) December 2, 2021
Drake in the building for the Rockets-Thunder game 🦉 pic.twitter.com/hsI2JRlc1b— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2021
Renee told the Oklahoman about her encounter with the rapper:
“Well, I knew his name was Drake, but I didn’t know he was a rapper, and I didn’t know how popular he was. But let me tell ya, everybody else around me let me know. We’re laughing and hooting over the fact that we’re called old people. We don’t think we’re old, although I guess we are.”
The now viral senior says it was her grandson who let her know that she'd been posted by Drake on social media. He told her, “Oh my god, Grandma, I’m following Drake and I see YOU!” Renee shared:
"He about fell over. I’m a big hit with the grandkids.”
text you but I know you probably courtside pic.twitter.com/7u5hZFnSlM— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 2, 2021
No word on why Drizzy was in Oklahoma City, but at least he got a new set of parents out of the trip.