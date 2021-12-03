Honda Recalls Over 700,000 SUVs Because Hoods Can Fly Open While Driving

Honda announced a recall of nearly 725,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the United States because the hoods can pop open while the vehicles are being driven. The recall includes certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots, and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickup trucks.

The automaker said that the hood latch striker could become damaged and separate from the hood, obstructing the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash.

"Gaps in the front seal between the hood and grill allow for air entry, potentially resulting in hood vibration at highway speeds. Over time the hood vibration could form stress fractures along the hood latch striker and separate the hood latch striker from the hood," Honda said.

The car company told owners that warning signs of the issue include a loose hood and vibration noises.

Honda said it will start notifying owners on January 17. They will be able to bring their vehicle to a dealer where technicians will repair or replace the hood latch at no cost.

There were no reports of crashes or injuries due to the issue.

You can check to see if your vehicle is under recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.