Jennifer Lopez Drops Music Video For 'On My Way' From Rom-Com 'Marry Me'

Jennifer Lopez's upcoming film, Marry Me, doesn't drop until February, but the pop titan is amping up the hype with a music video for "Marry Me," the lead track from the forthcoming romantic-comedy.

On Thursday (December 2), Lopez shared the Santiago Salviche-directed video for the ballad, which sees the star rock a sparkling black Versace jumpsuit in front of a backdrop of the Brooklyn Bridge. Elsewhere in the clip, she serves as a spectator to the film as she watches clips from the movie in an Iris Van Harpen gown. "And every heartbreak was a yellow brick road/ Pointing me straight, just taking me home/ I was never lost, I was just passing through/ I was on my way to you," she sings during the hook.

Lopez performed the cut for the first time as part of her Global Citizen Live performance in September. "This song is about pushing through old mistakes and finding your destiny … But this is just for you guys here tonight," she told the crowd. "I want to share this with you because I feel, I feel, what I know is that we are on our way."

Marry Me is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby and set for release on Valentine's Day 2022. In the film, Lopez plays a superstar named Kat Valdez, who is set to wed fellow pop star Bastian (Maluma) in front of a live-stream audience of 20 million. After finding out that he's cheating on her, she makes the spontaneous decision to marry a single father named Charlie Gilbert in her concert audience (Owen Wilson), who happens to be holding his friend's "Marry Me" poster.