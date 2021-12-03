Louisville Man Wins $100K On Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

A man from Louisville has won $100,000 off of a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket, reported WHAS 11. The man won big on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a spokesperson fo the Kentucky Lottery, Jennifer Cunningham, the man bought the winning ticket for $5. It was a Frosty Cash ticket and it was purchased at the Kroger on Taylorsville Road.

The man told lottery officials, "I expected to see ten dollars, but instead there were more zeroes. I looked at it five or six times to make sure I was reading it right."

The man has chosen to remain anonymous, but says when he showed the ticket to his wife she started crying.

According to Cunningham, the man claimed his prize on Monday at the lottery headquarters. He is planning on putting those winnings into savings for now,

The man said, "I always thought ten thousand dollars would change my life, I never imagined this."

The Kroger store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Kentucky Lottery says that eight other winning tickets were sold in Louisville in November with total winnings of $159,000.