Marcus Freeman Makes History As Second Black Coach Ever At Notre Dame

By Ginny Reese

December 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Notre Dame is set to promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to the program's next head coach, reported USA Today. The spot was left vacant by Brian Kelly after an abrupt departure for LSU.

Freeman is only 35 years old and is completing his first season as coordinator. He held the same role at Purdue and Cincinnati. Freeman is the second Black head coach in program history, following Ty Willingham. He is the youngest coach in program history since 25-year-old Terry Brennan was hired in 1954.

Freeman said:

"It is an honor to be named the head coach of Notre Dame Football. I am eternally grateful to both Father John Jenkins and Jack Swarbrick for giving me the opportunity to lead the exceptional men who make this program what it is. Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football."

Freeman received "loud and vocal support" from the current roster. Many posted their support on social media for the coach.

