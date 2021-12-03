Mary J. Blige Flaunts Her 'Gorgeous' Physique In New Video, Talks New Album

Kevin Liles, Cofounder of 300 Entertainment, spoke about MJB's new partnership with the label, saying:

“It is my great pleasure to officially welcome Mary J. Blige, and her Mary Jane and Beautiful Life Production team to the 300 family. Mary, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, represents the independent mindset and voice that needs to be amplified across the globe. Her influence on our culture and her unwavering commitment to women around the world is unmatched.”

DJ Khaled took to Instagram to celebrate the released of "Amazing", writing:

"I FEEL AMAZING!! BIG CHUNE!! BLESS UP@therealmaryjblige!!"