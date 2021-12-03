Mary J. Blige Flaunts Her 'Gorgeous' Physique In New Video, Talks New Album
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 3, 2021
Mary J. Blige is back with two brand new singles, a new label, and new album details to end the year with a bang. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul blessed fans with new visuals for new singles, “Amazing,” featuring DJ Khaled and “Good Morning Gorgeous."
Both records mark the first releases through the nine-time Grammy Award winner's very own Mary Jane Productions, in partnership with 300 Entertainment -- and will be featured on the star's forthcoming 15th studio album, entitled Good Morning Gorgeous. Mary said of the upcoming album:
“Working on this new album has been so much fun. I’m excited for my fans to hear these first two songs to give them a taste of what’s to come. I’m grateful to all my collaborators and partners who have walked with me through this process and even more grateful to my fans who I hope have a blast with this new music.”
Kevin Liles, Cofounder of 300 Entertainment, spoke about MJB's new partnership with the label, saying:
“It is my great pleasure to officially welcome Mary J. Blige, and her Mary Jane and Beautiful Life Production team to the 300 family. Mary, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, represents the independent mindset and voice that needs to be amplified across the globe. Her influence on our culture and her unwavering commitment to women around the world is unmatched.”
DJ Khaled took to Instagram to celebrate the released of "Amazing", writing:
"I FEEL AMAZING!! BIG CHUNE!! BLESS UP@therealmaryjblige!!"
Catch Mary J. Blige's 15th studio album Good Morning Gorgeous, set to drop on February 11th. Check out the star's powerful new video for the album's title single above.