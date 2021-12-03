Pat McAfee Donates $2 Million To High School Alma Mater's Athletics Program

Earlier this year, McAfee chipped in two large donations to a GoFundMe account created to raise money for Nesbit's Lanes, TribLive.com reports via WPXI.

The GoFundMe page set a fundraising goal of $100,000 and finished with a total of $124,298 raised thanks, in large part, to donations of $20,000 and $15,892 made on behalf of "Pat McAfee Inc."

“Nesbit’s is a staple of the Plum community,” McAfee told TribLive.com. “I’ve had the privilege of bowling there, hanging out there and using their parking lot in times of need in high school.”

McAfee also donated $20,000 to 102.5 DVE Rocks Children's Radiothon to benefit UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in September.