These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Georgia

There are tons of great places to live in Georgia — but which cities are the best ones?

Niche.com, which aims to “give you all of the data, reviews, and insights in one place to make your search as easy as possible,” released its 2021 Best Places to Live in America rankings. The data can be broken down by area type, public schools grade, cost of living and more. Plus, Niche breaks down the best places to live in any city or state in the U.S.

Stacker, a data journalism hub, listed out the Top 10 places to live in Georgia using data from Niche. The report notes:

“On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums.”

So, which places are the best places to live in Georgia? Here are the Top 25:

Alpharetta Decatur Collier Hills North Johns Creek North Decatur Berkeley Lake Atlantic Station Morningside/Lenox Park Milton Midtown Buckhead Forest Peachtree Park Druid Hills Lake Claire Suwanee Ansley Park Hanover West Peachtree Heights East Brookwood Hills Candler Park Colonial Homs Buckhead Village Brookwood Roswell Peachtree Hills

See the rest of the best places to live here.